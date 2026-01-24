Ukraine, Russia, US agree to more talks next week in UAE after two days of direct meetings

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Ukraine and Russia ended two days of US-brokered direct talks on Saturday and agreed to hold more next week in Abu Dhabi, even as Kyiv accused Moscow of undermining the negotiations towards ending the war by launching fresh strikes.

This handout photograph taken and released by the UAE Presidential Court on Friday shows UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (c) speaking with the heads of delegations participating in the UAE-hosted trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. © UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the talks that "a lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive."

He added that the next round could take place "as early as next week."

On the eve of the second day of talks, Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine, cutting off millions from electricity in sub-zero temperatures. Kyiv accused Moscow of undermining the negotiations by launching yet another "night of Russian terror."

A UAE government spokesperson said the talks, which involved top military officers from both sides, had been held in a "constructive and positive atmosphere."

But weary Kyiv residents, who had gone through yet another sleepless night, had little hope for a breakthrough.

"They'll just say that everything is fine, that again, nothing has been agreed, and again there will be rockets," said Anastasia Tolkachov, who had to spend a night in a parking lot.

When asked by AFP about the negotiations, another Kyiv resident, who gave only her first name, Valentina, said: "I don't think anything will happen. We'll just have to keep freezing a little longer, somehow."

At night, AFP journalists saw people running through the streets to find shelter as explosions lit up the capital's sky.

According to the Emirati spokesperson, the talks were held on "outstanding elements of the US-proposed peace framework as well as confidence-building measures."