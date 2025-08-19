Macron suggests location for Putin-Zelensky summit after Trump talks

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Geneva could play host to a peace summit between Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

From l. to r.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, and French President Emmanuel Macron stand for a family photo with European leaders in the Cross Hall of the White House on August 18, 2025.  © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Speaking after he and other European leaders joined the Ukrainian president for high-stakes meetings at the White House on Monday, Macron said the announced Zelensky-Putin summit would be held in Europe.

"It will be (hosted by) a neutral country, maybe Switzerland – I'm pushing for Geneva – or another country," Macron said in an interview aired Tuesday on French news channel LCI.

"The last time there were bilateral talks, they were held in Istanbul," he added, referring to the three rounds of lower-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Turkey between May and July.

Macron said France and Britain would hold a meeting Tuesday with other Ukrainian allies to "keep them up to date on what was decided" in Washington on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, a key talking point in the meetings with Trump.

"Right after that, we'll start concrete work with the Americans. So as of tomorrow (Tuesday), our diplomatic advisers, ministers, chiefs of staff begin work on seeing who's ready to do what," he said.

Addressing whether Zelensky would be forced to give up territory to Russia, Macron said it was "up to Ukraine."

"Ukraine will make the concessions it deems just and right," he said.

But "let's be very careful when we talk about legal recognition," he added. "If countries... can say, 'we can take territory by force,' (that) opens a Pandora's box."

Macron calls Putin "predator" and "ogre at our gates"

French President Emmanuel Macron (l.) has warned European allies not to trust Russian President Vladimir Putin.  © Ludovic MARIN and Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Macron on Tuesday warned European allies not to trust Russian President Vladimir Putin whom he called "an ogre at our gates."

"Putin has rarely honored his commitments," Macron told the LCI broadcaster. "He has constantly been a force for destabilization. He has sought to redraw borders to increase his power."

Macron said he did not believe that Russia would "return to peace and a democratic system from one day to the next."

Putin, "including for his own survival, needs to keep eating," Macron said. "That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates."

This did not mean that France would "come under attack tomorrow," Macron said, "but of course this is a threat to Europe (...) let's not be naive."

