Zelensky urges security guarantees ahead of high-stakes meeting with Trump

Washington DC - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he would focus on working out Western security guarantees as he met a US envoy and huddled with European leaders before high-stakes talks with Donald Trump .

Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured) vowed to focus on working out Western security guarantees for Ukraine ahead of his high-stakes meeting with Donald Trump. © SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP

We will have time to speak about the architecture of security guarantees. This is, really, the most important," Zelensky said at talks with Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Expanding later on X, Zelensky said: "When peace is discussed for one country in Europe, it means peace for all of Europe."

"We are ready to continue working with maximum effort to end the war and to ensure reliable security."

He also used Trump's language in urging firmness against Russia: "Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen."

Zelensky later huddled at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington with European leaders who were flying in to show support and will later meet jointly with Trump.

Trump, after a meeting in Alaska on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been pushing Ukraine to give up territory as part of an end to Moscow's invasion.

Trump has ruled out allowing Ukraine to join NATO, aligning himself with Putin's position, although US officials and Western leaders say they are looking at other ways to promise security to Ukraine.