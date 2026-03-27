Marco Rubio accuses Zelensky of lying about US demands: "He knows that's not true"

Paris, France - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of lying over US demands and voiced openness to diverting weapons to Kyiv to support the US attack on Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) lashed out at Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing the president of lying about US demands of Kyiv. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP & Javier SORIANO / AFP

Zelensky had said in an interview that the US was pressing Ukraine to give up the eastern Donbas region to Russia, which invaded four years ago, before finalizing any post-war security guarantees to Kyiv.

"That's a lie," Rubio told reporters when asked about Zelensky's remarks.

"I saw him say that, and it's unfortunate he would say that, because he knows that's not true," Rubio said in Paris after talks of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies.

"What he was told is the obvious: security guarantees are not going to kick in until there's an end to a war, because otherwise you're getting yourself involved in the war," Rubio said.

"That was not attached to, unless he gives up territory," Rubio said.

"I don't know why he says these things. It's not true," Rubio said.

The attack on Zelensky was especially striking coming from Rubio, a former hawkish senator who has largely been seen as more supportive of the Ukrainian cause than some others in President Donald Trump's circles.