Zelensky urges US to keep focus on Ukraine despite Trump's war on Iran

Miami, Florida - Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky voiced hope Sunday that the US would keep up efforts to end the Russian invasion despite the US focus on attacking Iran, after envoys met in Florida .

Ukraine's Volodmyr Zelensky shared hope that the US would stay focused on efforts to end Russia's invasion. © HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS-SERVICE / AFP

Steve Witkoff, Trump's globe-trotting negotiator, reported unspecified progress during the two days of discussions, which came after the US relaxed sanctions on Russian oil.

"It's clear that the primary focus of the American side at this time is the situation around Iran and in that region, but this war that Russia is waging against Ukraine must also be brought to an end," Zelensky said in an evening address.

"This is treated the same way by everyone in the world, and I am very grateful to American society for its clear support for a normal, dignified peace for Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky said he would speak with the Ukrainian team upon their return and hoped for further diplomacy between the US and Ukraine.

"That would indeed be very good news and confirmation that diplomacy is working. We hope this will happen," Zelensky said.

Witkoff wrote on X that the two sides "focused on key points to define a durable and dependable security framework for Ukraine, as well as critical humanitarian efforts in the region."

He deleted an earlier post in which he said that the two sides reached "a breakthrough on a key humanitarian matter."