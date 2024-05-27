Russia captures two more villages in eastern Ukraine in significant advance

Netailove, Ukraine - Russia said on Monday its forces had captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine – one in the Donetsk region, and another in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Firefighters work at a site of a household items shopping mall hit by a Russian airstrike in the Kharkiv region. © REUTERS

In a daily briefing, the defense ministry said its troops had "liberated the village of Netailove in the Donetsk region" and "Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region," the latest in a string of Russian territorial gains over recent weeks.



Russia launched a major new ground assault on the northeastern Kharkiv region two weeks ago, though the latest claim of captured territory is in a part of the front line further east, where fighting has been raging for months.

Moscow is looking to press its advantage on the battlefield while US weapons are making their way to Ukrainian troops on the front lines.

Russia's advances in the Kharkiv region have been the most significant for 18 months, according to AFP calculations of territory captured by Russian troops.