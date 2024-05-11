Russia claims gains in surprise ground offensive in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Ukraine - Russia on Saturday said it had captured five villages in Ukraine 's northeastern Kharkiv region during a surprise ground offensive that prompted mass evacuations, as President Volodymyr Zelensky made an urgent call for military aid.

This photograph taken on May 11 shows burned ground in a forest in Vovchansk district, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © ROMAN PILIPEY / AFP

Moscow's defense ministry said its troops had "liberated" five villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region near the Russian border – Borysivka, Ogirtseve, Pletenivka, Pylna, and Strilecha – as well as taking one village in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's defense ministry said Friday Russia had launched a surprise attack on the Kharkiv region, making small advances into a border zone from where it had been pushed back nearly two years ago. Later Saturday, Ukraine's military command said that Russia's ground troops had had air support.

Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had been carrying out counterattacks in border villages in the Kharkiv region.

"Disrupting Russian offensive plans is now our number one task," he said.

There has been "heavy fighting" in the border area, and 1,775 people have been evacuated, Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on social media earlier Saturday.

Two men aged 50 and 48 were killed and two wounded by guided aerial bomb attacks on the town of Vovchansk close to the border, Synegubov added later. He posted a video from Vovchansk showing windows blown out of a multi-story block of flats and shattered houses on fire.

The governor insisted there was "no threat of a ground operation" for the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest.

Groups of people fleeing the border area were arriving in vans and cars loaded with bags at a reception center for evacuees near Kharkiv, AFP journalists saw.