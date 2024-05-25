Russia says it has captured another village in eastern Ukraine

Arkhangelske, Ukraine - Russia said on Saturday it had captured another village in Ukraine 's eastern Donetsk region, while Kyiv said Moscow was intensifying attacks away from the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Law enforcement officers carry the body of a person, killed during a missile attack in Kharkiv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

The Russian defense ministry said troops had "taken control of the village of Arkhangelske," located to the north of the city of Donetsk.



The small frontline village is near the town of Ocheretyne, which Russia said it had captured early this month.

Russia's latest claim of territorial gain came as Ukraine has said Moscow is intensifying attacks away from the Kharkiv region, where it launched an offensive on May 10.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Saturday that Russian forces were "particularly active" near the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

It said six firefights were ongoing near the villages of Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, and Sokil, south of the village of Arkhangelske.

Ukrainian police meanwhile said three civilians had been killed and two wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk region, where there had been over 1,800 strikes over the last day.