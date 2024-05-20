Russia claims control of Ukrainian stronghold in east

Bilogorivka, Ukraine - Russia said Monday its forces had captured the Ukrainian village of Bilogorivka, one of the few remaining settlements in the eastern Lugansk region under Kyiv's control.

The remains of a destroyed school in which Ukrainian officials say 60 people sheltering in a basement died following a Russian military strike on the village of Bilogorivka, Lugansk region, eastern Ukraine, is pictured on May 13, 2022 © Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

Lugansk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, and taking full control of it has long been a priority for the Kremlin.



"As a result of active combat operations, units of the Southern grouping of troops completely liberated the settlement of Bilogorivka," the Russian defense ministry said.

Bilogorivka, which had a population of about 800 people before the conflict, was a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the Lugansk region and was retaken by Kyiv's forces in 2022.

The Ukrainian army has come under intense pressure in the past two weeks, fighting off a fresh Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region while facing critical shortages of ammunition across the front lines.