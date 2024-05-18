Zelensky concedes dire Ukrainian position as Russian forces continue rapid advance

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects Russia to step up its offensive in the northeast and warned Kyiv only has a quarter of the air defenses it needs to hold the front line.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted Russia is likely to step up its offensive as it makes rapid gains on the northeastern war front. © ROMAN PILIPEY / AFP

Russian forces, which made only moderate advances in recent months, launched a surprise assault in Kharkiv region on May 10 that has resulted in their biggest territorial gains in a year-and-a-half.



Ian exclusive interview with AFP, Zelensky said Russian troops managed to advance between three and six miles along the northeastern border before being stopped by Ukrainian forces, but added that the region could be the "first wave" in a wider offensive.

"I won't say it's a great success (for Russia) but we have to be sober and understand that they are going deeper into our territory," he said, speaking from Kyiv in his first interview with foreign media since the offensive began.

Zelensky said the situation in Kharkiv region, from which thousands of residents have been evacuated, has been "controlled" but "not stabilized".

He doubled down on pleas to allies to send more air defense and fighter jets to combat Russia's air superiority as the war grinds through its third year.

"Today, we have about 25% of what we need to defend Ukraine. I'm talking about air defense," he said.

Ukraine needs "120 to 130" F-16 fighter jets or other advanced aircraft to achieve air "parity" with Russia, Zelensky said.