US-Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia – with no seat for Ukraine

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Top US and Russian diplomats were meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks on resetting fractured relations and making a tentative start on trying to end the Ukraine war .

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov meet for talks at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18, 2025. © REUTERS

Both sides played down the chances that the first high-level meeting between the countries since President Donald Trump took office would result in a breakthrough.

Reporters in Riyadh said the meeting between US and Russian diplomats began in the morning at the Saudi capital's Diriyah Palace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was not invited to the discussions in Riyadh. European leaders met in Paris on Monday for emergency talks on how to respond to the pivot by the new Trump administration.

Preparations for a possible summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also expected to be on the agenda.

Trump is pushing for a swift resolution to the three-year conflict in Ukraine, while Russia sees his outreach as a chance to win concessions.

Zelensky said Kyiv "did not know anything about" the talks in Riyadh, according to Ukrainian news agencies, and that it "cannot recognize any things or any agreements about us without us." He said on social media that any peace deal would need to include "robust and reliable" security guarantees, which France and Britain have called for but not all European powers support.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun welcomed "efforts towards peace" in Ukraine, adding that "at the same time, we hope that all parties and stakeholders can participate" in talks.

Russia said ahead of the meeting that Putin and Trump wanted to move on from "abnormal relations" and that it saw no place for Europeans to be at any negotiating table.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and senior Putin aide Yuri Ushakov will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.