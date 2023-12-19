Zelensky gives stern warning about a Trump presidency's impact on Ukraine war

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that if Donald Trump were elected president in 2024, it could significantly change how the war in Ukraine played out.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l) said that if Donald Trump were elected president in 2024, it could significantly change how the war plays out. © Collage: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

There have been rising fears in Ukraine that Washington could reduce aid for Ukraine as war fatigue sets in among its allies.

"If the policy of the next president, whoever it is, is different towards Ukraine, more cold or more economical, I think these signals will have a very strong impact on the course of the war," Zelensky said.

Trump has so far dominated opinion polls in the race for the Republican presidential nomination ahead of the 2024 presidential elections but faces several criminal indictments that put him at risk of imprisonment.

He has spoken out against President Joe Biden's military support for Ukraine.

"I think he will surely have a different policy," Zelensky said, referring to Trump. "I am not sure that the policy of the US as a country towards Ukraine will change. But we have to look at it soberly."

His comments come a few days after Zelensky traveled to the United States, where he failed to convince Congress to agree on around $60 billion in new aid for Kyiv.