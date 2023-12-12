Zelensky's last-ditch plea for US aid falters amid partisan divide

Washington DC - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded Tuesday in Washington for continued US military aid, but the Republican House speaker poured cold water on the desperate bid for help.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (c) pleaded for more US aid to Ukraine on Tuesday but was halted by Republicans.

As Moscow claimed fresh battlefield advances and predicted any fresh assistance for Kyiv would be a "fiasco," Zelensky's attempt to keep Ukraine's main backer onside crashed into the realities of a bitter domestic political divide.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, the gatekeeper for any deal, insisted after meeting Zelensky that his party would not approve President Joe Biden's request for $60 billion in fresh assistance for Kyiv unless Democrats meet their demands on immigration.

"What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed," Johnson told reporters.

The Ukrainian president, who wore a black sweater with a small Ukrainian trident symbol and olive green military trousers, did not comment on his meeting with Johnson but said his talks with Senate leaders were "friendly and candid."

Zelensky (45) was later set to move to the White House for one-on-one talks with President Biden — who has been a firm supporter since Russia's February 2022 invasion — and a joint press conference.

Biden (81) invited Zelensky to Washington days after the White House warned that money for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year without a deal with Congress.