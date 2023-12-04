White House issues dire warning as US aid for Ukraine is set to run out

Washington DC - The White House warned Monday that US aid for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year, and Russian President Vladimir Putin could win the war if Congress fails to agree to fresh funding.

Congress has paralyzed progression on further aid for Ukraine, which the White House argued will make it easier for Russia to win the war. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

President Joe Biden's budget director, Shalanda Young, said in a blunt letter to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson that if military assistance dries up, it would "kneecap" Kyiv's fight against the Russian invasion.

Democrat Biden asked Congress in October for a huge $106 billion national security package, including military assistance for Ukraine and for Israel's war against Hamas, but the funding has been mired in divisions on Capitol Hill.

"There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time," wrote Young.

"I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year, we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine," she added.

"Cutting off the flow of US weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories."

National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan went further, suggesting that voting against aid for Ukraine was effectively voting to make it easier for Russia to succeed.

"Congress has to decide whether to continue to support the fight for freedom in Ukraine...or whether Congress will ignore the lessons we've learned from history and let Putin prevail," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

"It is that simple. It is that stark a choice."