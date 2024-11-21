Zelensky urges "strong" response to Russian hypersonic missile strike

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for a strong response from world leaders to Russia 's use of a new generation hypersonic missile, saying it was a major step up in the "scale and brutality" of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia test-fired a new type of hypersonic intermediate-range missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

"This is an obvious and serious increase in the scale and brutality of this war," Zelensky said in a statement published on Telegram.

Putin cast the strike as a response to Kyiv firing Western-supplied rockets at its territory, and hinted the new weapon could be equipped with a nuclear warhead for future strikes.

Zelensky said it was "final proof that Russia definitely does not want peace."

He also criticized the global response and warned other countries they could also become targets for Putin.

"The world must react. Right now there is no strong reaction from the world," Zelensky said.