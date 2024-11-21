Ukraine claims Russia launched unprecedented ICBM attack in alarming escalation

Dnipro, Ukraine - Kyiv accused Russia of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile attack on Ukraine Thursday for the first time since the war began.

An alleged Russian ICBM attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro injured two people and damaged several buildings. © via REUTERS

Ukraine said the missile had targeted the central city of Dnipro, leaving two people wounded.

The Ukrainian air force said in a statement that Russia in the early hours of the morning had launched several types of missiles at Dnipro, targeting critical infrastructure.

"In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

A source in the Ukrainian air force confirmed to AFP it was the first time such a weapon had been used since Russia invaded in February 2022.

The source added it was "obvious" that the missile, which is designed to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads, did not carry a nuclear charge.

Asked whether Moscow fired the missile, which can hit targets thousands of miles away, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had "nothing to say on this topic."