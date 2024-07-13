Raging wildfires force thousands to evacuate in Canada

Montreal, Canada - Residents of the towns of Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador province were ordered to leave their homes, said provincial fire duty officer Jeff Motty.

Residents of the Canadian towns of Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador province were ordered to leave their homes due to wildfires. © REUTERS

"We are seeing extreme fire behavior out there. The fire is moving about 50 meters per minute," Motty said.

Images shared on social media showed lines of cars waiting to fill up at gas stations as the sky was obscured by enormous clouds of smoke.

"It was quite a shock to see that much smoke," Labrador City resident Stacy Hunt told public broadcaster CBC. "And it's been in pretty much the same place for hours now."

In this remote region, residents must evacuate more than 300 miles east via the only road available.

Motty said that the intensity of the fire made it impossible to use water bombers.

On Saturday morning, Labrador City's mayor, Belinda Adams, again urged residents to evacuate.

"The fire is still active," she said in a video posted on social media.

Federal authorities said Friday that the weather had been favorable for limiting fires since the start of summer but that the country was entering the peak wildfire season.