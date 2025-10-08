Man arrested for allegedly starting deadly Palisades fire in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Authorities investigating a deadly fire that tore through an affluent Los Angeles suburb in January said Wednesday they had arrested a man who they believe purposely started the blaze.

29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht has been arrested for allegedly starting a deadly fire in Los Angeles earlier this year. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & HANDOUT / US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California / AFP

Jonathan Rinderknecht (29) was taken into custody in Florida on suspicion of destruction of property by means of fire, Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli said.

"The complaint alleges that a single person's recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen, resulting in death and widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades," he said.

Rinderknecht is alleged to have ignited the Palisades Fire in the early minutes of New Year's Day on a popular hiking trail above the suburb, home to celebrities and other well-heeled residents.

The blaze was initially contained by firefighters, but smoldered in the root system of plants in the area.

Investigators believe it was reignited by powerful winds a week later.

Those flames grew to engulf Pacific Palisades and a swath of Malibu, destroying thousands of homes and killing dozens of people.

Essayli said Rinderknecht was working as an Uber driver in the area on New Year's Eve and had dropped passengers off moments before he ignited the blaze.

At a press conference, investigators showed AI-generated images that they allege the suspect had created in the weeks before the blaze, showing a cityscape on fire.