Los Angeles wildfires suspect Jonathan Rinderknecht enters plea in court

Los Angeles, California - The man suspected of deliberately causing one of the deadliest fires in California history pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court on Thursday.

Jonathan Rinderk, who is accused of causing the deadly Palisades wildfire in January, pleaded not guilty as he appeared in court on Thursday. © Collage: HANDOUT / US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE FOR THE CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA / AFP & DAVID SWANSON / AFP

Jonathan Rinderknecht (29) is charged with deliberately starting a blaze in the hills above the wealthy Los Angeles enclave of Pacific Palisades early on New Year's morning.

Prosecutors say that fire was initially suppressed by firefighters, but was rekindled by powerful winds a week later, growing into an inferno that tore through some of America's most desirable real estate.

A separate blaze, likely started by a fault in the electrical distribution system, began almost at the same time near the Altadena neighborhood.

The two huge fires burned for weeks, and together killed 31 people, as they left thousands more homeless and laying waste to thousands of acres.

Rinderknecht, wearing white jail garb with a chain around his waist, told US Magistrate Judge Rozella Oliver he understood the charges of destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire.

He denied them all.

If convicted of the three federal charges, Rinderknecht would face up to 45 years in prison, prosecutors said.