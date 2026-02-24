Canada responds after Supreme Court shatters Trump's tariff policy

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian officials on Friday hailed the US Supreme Court's ruling on President Donald Trump's signature tariff policy as a vindication of the belief that they were totally "unjustified."

"The United States Supreme Court’s decision reinforces Canada's position that the IEEPA tariffs imposed by the United States are unjustified," Canadian Minister for International Trade Dominic LeBlanc wrote in a Friday post on X.

"While Canada has the best trade deal with the United States of any trading partner, we recognize that critical work lies ahead to support Canadian businesses and workers," he continued.

His comments came after the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs."

The decision effectively blocks Trump's signature tariff policy in its tracks, including any so-called "reciprocal" tariffs over trade practices from countries like Canada, Mexico, and China that the administration deems unfair.

Canada was largely spared from IEEPA levies, as Trump broadly adhered to tariff exemptions under the North American Free Trade Agreement, but has faced severe sector-specific measures against steel, aluminum, and autos. These tariffs remain in place despite the Supreme Court's ruling.

LeBlanc vowed to approach the upcoming renegotiation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and seek "growth and opportunities on both sides of the border."

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce cautioned against viewing Friday's court ruling as "a reset of US trade policy," however, especially in light of Trump's reaction, which saw him launch 10% blanket tariffs on imports.