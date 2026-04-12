Canadian PM Mark Carney declares end to US-centric military spending in defiant speech

Montreal, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed on Saturday to a reduce longstanding reliance on the US by strengthening its own military and domestic industry.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to reduce Ottawa's dependence on the US. © AFP/Andrej Ivanov

"The days of our military sending 70 cents of every dollar to the United States are over," Carney declared on Saturday while giving a speech to the Liberal Party's national convention in Montreal.

"We are gonna build, we are gonna build Canada strong with Canada steal, Canadian aluminum, Canadian lumber, Canadian workers," he continued after a lengthy pause that was filled by raucous applause.

"We are building big things again by removing all federal barriers to internal trade and fast-tracking projects that will connect, diversify and propel our great country."

Carney's comments came only 48 hours before a series of by-elections on Monday which are likely to give his party the parliamentary majority needed to push through his so-called "Canada Strong" agenda.

The majority would be a huge win for Carney, whose popularity has soared over recent months despite ongoing pressures on the cost of living in Canada.

As a result, his speech on Saturday gave off the tone of imminent victory, the prime minister often raising his voice and repeating phrases for effect.

He used the opportunity to take a swipe at Trump's tariff war, declaring that "Canadians are being called to serve, but not against something, for something, for each other, and that is why you are here."

"Canada's only strong when it works for everyone… Canada is a nation forged through accommodation not assimilation, through partnership not domination."