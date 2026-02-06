Hundreds protest the presence of JD Vance and ICE agents in Milan ahead of Winter Olympics

Milan, Italy - Hundreds of people protested in Milan on Friday ahead of the Winter Olympics as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted world leaders including US Vice President JD Vance .

A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Ice only in the spritz" during a protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games in Milan, northern Italy, on January 31, 2026. © Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

There has been anger in Italy over the presence of some agents from the US immigration enforcement agency ICE as part of security for the American delegation.

ICE operations in a number of US cities have triggered large-scale protests, and the recent killings of two demonstrators have caused outrage.

Hundreds of students from high schools and universities in Milan gathered in front of the Politecnico di Milano university to protest against ICE.

"This is all unacceptable for us," Leonardo Schiavi, a protester, told AFP, referring to Vance's visit and the presence of ICE agents.

Giacomo Calvi said he was protesting the American "anti-immigration police, which are carrying out all kinds of violence in the United States."

The Italian government has said the ICE agents will not have any operational role on its soil.

The agents will be from ICE's Homeland Security Investigations unit, which is a different division from the one accused of violence in the US.

There was another demonstration with hundreds of participants close to Milan's San Siro stadium, where the opening ceremony is taking place Friday, that protested against rising prices for housing.