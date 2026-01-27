Mexico's Sheinbaum denies joint operations with the FBI: "We would not allow that"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum denied that local law enforcement authorities had worked with the FBI to detain a Canadian athlete accused of drug-trafficking.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that "no joint operations" had been conducted with the FBI. © AFP/Alfredo Estrella

"There are no joint operations in Mexico," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference on Monday. "US agents, whether from the FBI or any other agency, are very clear about their limitations."

Sheinbaum said that claims made by FBI Director Kash Patel about the arrest of former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who was wanted in the US on drug trafficking charges, were misleading and untrue.

Shortly after Wedding's arrest, Patel had claimed on social media that he was apprehended due to the "tremendous cooperation and teamwork with the Government of Mexico."

In response, Sheinbaum however pointed to a brief video that seemed to show Wedding announcing his plans to turn himself in at the US Embassy in Mexico City. The video, however, has been independently verified as an AI-generated fake.

The incident caused a headache for Sheinbaum, who has been facing domestic pressure over rumors that her government has allowed US authorities to operate within Mexican territory without the approval of Mexico's legislature.

It also came shortly after Patel made a brief trip to Mexico City for security meetings that saw both countries agree to conduct "coordinated operations for the apprehension of violence generators," according to Mexico's Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch.

Speaking on Monday, Sheinbaum reiterated that "we would not allow [joint operations], we do not agree with it, and I have stated this several times personally to President Trump."