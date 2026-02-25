Mexico's Sheinbaum considers legal action against Elon Musk over shocking X post

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum floated the idea of potentially suing tech billionaire Elon Musk over comments he made accusing her of working with organized crime.

Musk had baselessly suggested Sheinbaum was doing the bidding of drug cartels.

"She's just saying what her cartel bosses tell her to say," Musk said in a reply on X.

"Let's just say that their punishment for disobedience is a little worse than a 'performance improvement plan.'"

During her press conference on Tuesday, Sheinbaum said she and her team were "considering whether to take any legal action" over the comments.

"The lawyers are looking into it," she revealed, describing Musk's allegations as "absurd" and false.

"It falls apart all on its own... They don't even know what to invent anymore, right? Honestly, it's laughable," she insisted.

Notwithstanding personal clashes, Musk has been a major backer of President Donald Trump, whose administration has repeatedly accused Sheinbaum of going easy on organized crime.

The Republican has even threatened to deploy US troops into Mexican territory if Sheinbaum's government fails to crack down on the cartels. The threat has been strongly condemned by Mexican officials as a violation of the country's sovereignty.

Over the weekend, Mexico's army killed notorious cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, who had a $15 million bounty on his head, in a major operation that triggered a wave of cartel violence across the country.