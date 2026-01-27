Sheinbaum urges BTS ahead of sold-out tour to visit Mexico "more often"

Mexico City, Mexico - Around the world, hundreds of thousands of fans of K-pop megastars BTS are nursing disappointment after failing to secure a ticket for their highly-anticipated comeback tour.

BTS is back after a long hiatus with a new album coming in March and a major tour in April. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

But only in one country – Mexico – has the dearth of tickets become a matter for the highest office in the land.

BTS will perform three dates in Mexico City in May.

The tickets, which went on sale last weekend, sold out in minutes, demonstrating the growing fervor among Mexicans for all aspects of South Korean culture, from television series to cuisine, to of course K-pop.

The government has sought to cash in on the act.

When it was announced that BTS would perform in Mexico, Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, a longtime fan, posted a video on TikTok in which he is seen greeting Jin, a member of the band.

Now, President Claudia Sheinbaum has gotten involved.