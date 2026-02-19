US plans to withdraw all troops from Syria

Damascus, Syria - The US is planning to withdraw all of its 1,000 troops from Syria over the next two months, according to media reports.

A US soldier rests on a tank as troops patrol oil fields near Syria's northeastern border with Turkey in the Qahtaniyah countryside in the far northeast corner of Hasakeh province on September 3, 2024. © DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP

Washington will end its presence in the country after the Syrian government extended its control and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces once key to fighting Islamic State pledged to integrate into the state, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Television network CBS also reported on the plan, citing unnamed US officials.

The decision comes after US forces recently withdrew from some bases in Syria, including Al-Tanf and Al-Shadadi.

Washington has drawn close to Syria's new authorities since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, and has transferred thousands of IS fighters from prisons to secure facilities in Iraq.

The US is also building up its military capabilities near Iran, where officials have vowed to respond to any attack by laying siege to American military outposts in the region.

US media reported Wednesday that Washington will be ready to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend, though Trump has reportedly not made a final decision yet.