Vatican responds to claims of military threats by the Trump administration

Vatican City, Holy See - The Vatican denied Friday a report that a top Pentagon official gave the Holy See's envoy to the US a "bitter lecture" following comments by Pope Leo seen as critical of President Donald Trump 's administration.

The Vatican denied Friday a report that a top Pentagon official gave the Holy See's envoy to the US a "bitter lecture" following comments by Pope Leo (pictured) seen as critical of President Donald Trump's administration. © Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The story in the Free Press – which the Pentagon had already dismissed Thursday as "distorted" – reported that Cardinal Christophe Pierre was summoned in January to the Pentagon, where he was given a dressing-down by US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.

The military official reportedly told the cardinal that the US "has the military power to do whatever it wants – and that the Church had better take its side."

The day after the Pentagon's denial, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement saying "the account presented by certain media outlets regarding this meeting does not correspond to the truth in any way."

Pierre – who has retired in the interim – met with Colby as "part of the Pontifical Representative’s regular duties and provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest," Bruni said.