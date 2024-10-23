Roman Polanski sees 1970s sexual assault lawsuit dismissed

Los Angeles, California - French-Polish director Roman Polanski, who fled the US decades ago after admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old, will no longer face trial over an alleged assault of another minor after reaching a settlement, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Film director Roman Polanski has reached a settlement in a case concerning the alleged sexual assault of a minor in 1973. © LOIC VENANCE / AFP

The latest case against the director of The Pianist, which concerned an alleged sexual attack in 1973, had been due in civil court in Los Angeles next August, but has now been withdrawn, Polanski's US attorney told AFP.

The case was "settled in the summer to the parties' mutual satisfaction and has now been formally dismissed," Alexander Rufus-Isaacs said in an email.

The suit, filed last year, claimed Polanski took a then-teenager – named anonymously in filings as Jane Doe – to dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 1973. He allegedly gave her tequila, and when she began to feel dizzy, drove her to his home, where he forced himself on her.

"She told him: 'please don't do this,'" the plaintiff's lawyer, Gloria Allred, told reporters in March.

"She alleges that he ignored her pleas. She also alleges that defendant Polanski removed plaintiff's clothes and he proceeded to sexually assault her, causing her tremendous physical, emotional pain and suffering."