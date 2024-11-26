China deploys military forces in angry response to US recon flight over sensitive area

Beijing, China - China on Tuesday deployed air and naval forces to monitor a US military plane as it flew over politically sensitive waters near Taiwan.

China mobilized air and naval forces in response to a US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft flying over the Taiwan Strait (file photo). © JAM STA ROSA / AFP

The US and its allies regularly cross through the 112-mile Taiwan Strait, either by ship or aircraft, to reinforce the international status of the waterway, angering Beijing.

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and claims jurisdiction over the body of water separating the two. Tensions over Taipei's status have been steadily rising, with both Chinese and US military activity in the region increasing.

"A US Navy P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace on Nov. 26, 2024 (local time)," the US Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement.

"The aircraft's transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

China said it had monitored the flight and condemned it for being "openly hyped."

"US remarks distort legal principles, confuse the public and mislead international perception," said Cao Jun, a senior colonel and spokesperson for China's Eastern Theatre Air Force, in a statement.

Beijing had "organized naval and air forces to monitor and guard the trajectory of the US aircraft and effectively responded and dealt with it," Cao added.

During a previous transit by a US P-8A Poseidon in September, the Chinese military tailed the aircraft.

The US is Taiwan's biggest military backer by far.

Taiwan's defense ministry said Tuesday that the US P-8A aircraft flew from south to north through the Taiwan Strait in the morning.