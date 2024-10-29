China responds with aggressive moves after massive US arms sale to Taiwan

Beijing, China - China responded to a recently announced $2 billion arms deal between the US and Taiwan by surrounding the island nations with aircraft, warships, and drones.

China has for the third time this month encircled Taiwan with its military. © AFP

Chinese officials had on Monday slammed the arms deal as support for a "separatist" entity and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to assert Beijing's territorial sovereignty.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has since deployed 22 aircraft into the Taiwan Strait and its surrounding waters. Out of these aircraft, 17 crossed the "median line" into waters considered by Taiwan as part of its territory.

In addition, the Chinese "Liaoning" aircraft carrier has also been reportedly deployed.

These are only the latest in a long line of military drills conducted by Beijing, including live-fire exercises south of the self-governed island, moves that have left Taipei on high alert and heightened regional tensions.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense announced on X that Chinese aircraft had crossed the line into Taiwan's airspace, and said that they were monitoring the situation closely.

In response to the news that the State Department has approved the arms sale on Friday, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said that it "seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués."