China hits out at Trump's "blackmail" and spells out conditions for ending trade war

Beijing, China - China told the US on Wednesday to "stop threatening and blackmailing" after President Donald Trump said it was up to Beijing to come to the negotiating table to discuss ending their trade war he launched.

Trump has slapped new tariffs on friend and foe but has reserved his heaviest blows for China, with 145% on many Chinese imports even as Beijing has retaliated with levies on US goods of 125%.

"If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect, and mutual benefit," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"China's position has been very clear. There is no winner in a tariff war or a trade war," Lin said. "China does not want to fight, but it is not afraid to fight."

Trump initially imposed 20% tariffs on imports from China over its alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain, then added 125% over trade practices that Washington deems unfair.

His administration has, however, given temporary reprieve for certain tech products – like smartphones and laptops – from the latest levy.

The White House said Tuesday it was up to Beijing to make the first move towards ending Trump's tariff war, which economists warn could cause a global recession.