China's Xi Jinping extends olive branch to US in statements on looming trade war

Beijing, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Tuesday that there would be "no winners" in a trade war with the US and vowed the country would hit its growth goals for the year.

Incoming President Donald Trump unleashed a grueling trade war with China during his first term in office, lambasting alleged intellectual property theft and other "unfair" practices.

He has pledged to impose even higher tariffs on China after taking office on January 20, as Beijing is grappling with a shaky post-pandemic economic recovery.

"Tariff wars, trade wars, and technology wars go against historical trends and economic rules, and there will be no winners," Xi said of China-US relations while meeting several heads of multilateral financial institutions in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"China is willing to maintain dialogue with the US government, expand cooperation, manage differences, and promote the development of China-US relations in a stable, healthy, and sustainable direction," said Xi.

Beijing is targeting annual growth this year of around 5%, despite sluggish domestic consumption, high unemployment, and a prolonged crisis in the vast property sector.