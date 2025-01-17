US trade envoy says China's shipbuilding policies warrant "urgent action"

Washington DC - The US Trade Representative said Thursday that its probe into China 's practices in the shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors found that Beijing's undermining of fair competition warranted "urgent action."

The US Trade Representative has warned that China's undermining of fair competition in the shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors warranted "urgent action." © STR / AFP

The conclusion comes after the USTR launched an investigation last year, responding to a petition by five unions.

"Beijing's targeted dominance of these sectors undermines fair, market-oriented competition, increases economic security risks, and is the greatest barrier to revitalization of US industries," USTR Katherine Tai said in a statement.

Tai added that the findings, under Section 301 of the Trade Act, "set the stage for urgent action to invest in America and strengthen our supply chains."

Beijing's commerce ministry hit back Friday, saying it was "strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes" the probe, adding that its conclusions were "full of false accusations against China."

A Section 301 investigation was a key tool President-elect Donald Trump's first administration used to justify tariff hikes on Chinese goods.

Tai said Thursday that the US builds fewer than five ships each year – a sharp decline from the 1970s – while China builds more than 1,700.

The USTR investigation found China's efforts to dominate the sector "unreasonable" as they displace foreign firms and create dependencies on the world's second-biggest economy.

The USTR added that Beijing also has "extraordinary control over its economic actors and these sectors."

In its Friday response, Beijing's commerce ministry said that "historically, the decline of the US shipbuilding industry has had nothing to do with China."