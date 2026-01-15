Colombia's Gustavo Petro announces date for Trump meeting at White House

Bogota, Colombia - Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Wednesday that he will meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump on February 3 to address diplomatic tensions and Washington's military campaign in Latin America.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (r.) is due to meet with Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC on February 3, 2026. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"We'll see the results of that meeting," Petro said during a televised meeting with his ministers.

Petro's US visit will come on the heels of a bitter war of words with Trump in the last year, including Washington's threats to take military action in Colombia, as well as the US attack on Caracas to depose and abduct leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

Washington and Bogota have enjoyed security cooperation for decades, but ties have deteriorated since Trump began his second term last January.

The 65-year-old leftist and former guerrilla, who leaves office this year and is barred from running for re-election, has been among the most vocal leaders to criticize Trump, openly defying the Republican's key goal of deporting migrants.

After Maduro's capture, Trump accused the Colombian leader of being involved in drug trafficking, without providing evidence, and his administration has hit Petro and his family with financial sanctions.