Cuba slams presence of US nuclear sub at Guantanamo

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba - Cubans on Tuesday protested against the presence of a US nuclear-powered submarine last week at the American naval base in Guantánamo Bay on the island's east coast.

Cuba has slammed the US for sending a nuclear-powered submarine to Guantanamo Bay. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Ebrahim NOUROZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE / AFP

In a statement issued in English, the foreign ministry said it "strongly rejects the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in the Guantánamo Bay on July 5, 2023, that stayed until July 8 at the US military base located there."

The incident was a "provocative escalation of the United States, whose political or strategic motives are not known," it added.

The ministry warned of the "danger of the presence and circulation of nuclear submarines of the United States armed forces in the nearby Caribbean region."

The US State Department said it does not discuss the movement of US military assets.

But spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US position is that "we will continue to fly and sail and otherwise move military assets wherever it is appropriate to do so under international law."