Claudia Sheinbaum addresses Trump's threat of US ground attacks on Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico 's President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that she had discussed her country's security and sovereignty with Donald Trump after the US president threatened ground attacks against drug cartels.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her daily press conference at Palacio Nacional in Mexico City on Monday. © ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

She said she told Trump that any US troop deployment in Mexico was "not on the table."

"We spoke about various topics, including security with respect for our sovereignties, reducing drug trafficking, trade, and investments," Sheinbaum said on social media.

Trump again said last week that land attacks against drug cartels would follow recent US maritime operations in the Pacific and Caribbean, without specifying where or when.

Mexico extradited dozens of cartel leaders to the US in 2025 and reinforced border cooperation, but Sheinbaum has repeatedly voiced opposition to any military intervention from outside.

Trump recently told Mexico it had to "get their act together," following months of pressure over drugs and trade on the US' southern neighbor.