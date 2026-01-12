Claudia Sheinbaum addresses Trump's threat of US ground attacks on Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that she had discussed her country's security and sovereignty with Donald Trump after the US president threatened ground attacks against drug cartels.
She said she told Trump that any US troop deployment in Mexico was "not on the table."
"We spoke about various topics, including security with respect for our sovereignties, reducing drug trafficking, trade, and investments," Sheinbaum said on social media.
Trump again said last week that land attacks against drug cartels would follow recent US maritime operations in the Pacific and Caribbean, without specifying where or when.
Mexico extradited dozens of cartel leaders to the US in 2025 and reinforced border cooperation, but Sheinbaum has repeatedly voiced opposition to any military intervention from outside.
Trump recently told Mexico it had to "get their act together," following months of pressure over drugs and trade on the US' southern neighbor.
He said Sheinbaum – whom he met in Washington in December – was a "terrific person" but added he was pushing her to let him send US troops to tackle drug cartels in Mexico, an offer he said she has previously rebuffed.
Since seizing Venezuela's president from Caracas, Trump has also made threats against other leftist governments in the region, including Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico.
Cover photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP