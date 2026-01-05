Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum issues defiant response to Trump's claim of US "dominance"

Mexico City, Mexico - The Americas "do not belong" to any power, Mexico 's President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday after Donald Trump invoked US "dominance" of the hemisphere in the violent overthrow of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hit back at her US counterpart Donald Trump's claims of "dominance" over the American continent. © ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

Trump described the weekend US military operation that led to the abduction of Maduro as an update of the Monroe Doctrine, the 1823 declaration by President James Monroe often used to claim Latin America as the US' exclusive sphere of influence.

"The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we've superseded it by a lot, by a real lot. They now call it the Donroe document," Trump told a news conference, slapping his name on the policy principle.

"American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again," he added.

Sheinbaum hit back Monday, saying: "The Americas do not belong to any doctrine or any power. The American continent belongs to the peoples of each of the countries that comprise it."

US forces early Saturday launched strikes on Caracas and, staging a coup against Maduro, who was flown to New York along with his wife to stand trial on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Since then, Trump has also made threats against other leftist governments in the region, including Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico.

"Mexico categorically rejects interference in the internal affairs of other nations," Sheinbaum reiterated Monday.