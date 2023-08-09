Nagasaki marks anniversary of US nuclear bomb attack

Nagasaki, Japan - Japan on Wednesday commemorated the victims of the atomic bombing on the city of Nagasaki 78 years ago with an appeal to nuclear-armed states.

People in Nagasaki bowed their heads in prayer on the anniversary of the August 9, 1945 nuclear bomb attack on the city. © via REUTERS

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said nuclear-armed nations should "show courage" and move away from the idea of nuclear deterrence. The mayor's statement came during a memorial ceremony that was significantly reduced in size due to a typhoon.



Due to the storm, guests from home and abroad, including Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, could not attend the ceremony in person. For the first time since 1963, the commemoration was not held in the Peace Park, but in an exhibition hall in the city.

A moment of silence was observed at the ceremony at 11:02 AM local time (10 PM EDT Tuesday) to mark the time on August 9, 1945, when the "Fat Man" atomic bomb dropped by a US Boeing B-29 Superfortress piloted by Major Charles Sweeney exploded over Nagasaki.

In Nagasaki alone, about 70,000 people were killed by the direct impact, while 75,000 others were injured.

Three days earlier, the US had devastated Hiroshima with another atomic bomb. That occasion was marked by a separate ceremony on Sunday.