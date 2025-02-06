Trump administration claims free passage through Panama Canal – but what does Panama say?

Panama City, Panama - The US said Wednesday that its government vessels would sail for free through the Panama Canal following heavy pressure from President Donald Trump , but authorities at the waterway swiftly issued a denial.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) talks to Panama Canal Authority Administrator Ricaurte Vasquez during a tour at the Miraflores locks in Panama City on February 2, 2025. © MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL / AFP

"US government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the US government millions of dollars a year," the State Department said in a post on social media platform X.

It was the first public announcement of promises hinted at by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that Panama offered concessions during his talks on Sunday.

The Panama Canal Authority, the agency that runs the vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, said no agreement had been reached.

"The Panama Canal Authority, which is empowered to set tolls and other fees for transiting the canal, reports that it has not made any adjustments to them," the agency said in a statement. It said it was still ready to hold a dialogue with US authorities.

Rubio said he had told Panama that it was unfair for the US to be in a position to defend the vital waterway and also to be charged for its use.

US government vessels – which would be primarily from the navy – make up a small portion of the ships that go through the canal.

Aircraft carriers are too large to sail through the canal and must make the far longer journey around South America through the Strait of Magellan.