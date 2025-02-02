Rubio warns Panama of consequences for Chinese "influence and control" over canal

Panama City, Panama - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday threatened action against Panama without immediate changes to reduce Chinese influence on the canal, but the country's leader insisted he was not afraid of a US invasion and offered talks .

Rubio, paying his first visit overseas as the top US diplomat, told Panama that President Donald Trump had determined that the country had violated terms of the treaty that handed back the crucial waterway in 1999.

He pointed to the "influence and control" of China over the canal, the vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through which some 40% of US container traffic passes.

Meeting President Jose Raul Mulino, Rubio "made clear that this status quo is unacceptable and that absent immediate changes, it would require the United States to take measures necessary to protect its rights under the treaty," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Mulino painted a less dire portrait of the meeting. He welcomed Rubio at his official residence in the tropical capital's old quarter, with an honor guard outside the whitewashed walls.

"I don't feel that there is any real threat at this time against the treaty, its validity, or much less of the use of military force to seize the canal," Mulino told reporters afterward, referring to the treaty that handed over the canal at the end of 1999.

"Sovereignty over the canal is not in question," Mulino said.

He proposed technical-level talks with the US to clear up concerns.

Rubio did not spell out what measures the US may take. Trump in recent days has imposed hefty tariffs on the three biggest trading partners of the US – Canada, China, and Mexico.

Rubio and Trump say that China has gained so much power around surrounding infrastructure that it could shut it down in a potential conflict, with catastrophic consequences for the US.