Trump lays out plans for drastic changes to America in inaugural address

Washington DC - Donald Trump pronounced the start of a "golden age" in the US after taking the oath for a historic second term as president on Monday, using his inaugural speech to lash out at what he described as a "broken" society that he would rescue.

"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world," Trump said in the US Capitol, where his inauguration was held indoors due to chilly weather.

While promising renewal, Trump's tone was characteristically dark, denouncing what he said had been a "betrayal" of Americans by a "radical and corrupt establishment."

"For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair," he said.

"From this moment on, America's decline is over."

The Republican – at 78, now the oldest person ever to take the presidential oath – was set to kickstart his new term with a blitz of immediate orders targeting immigration and the LGBTQ+ community.