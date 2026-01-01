US military kills eight more people in strikes on boats in international waters

Washington DC - The US military said Wednesday that eight people were killed in multiple new strikes on boats in international waters, bringing the death toll in Washington's attacks to at least 115.

A screen grab from a video posted on the X account of US Southern Command shows a strike on a boat in international waters on December 30, 2025. © HANDOUT / US SOUTHERN COMMAND / AFP

US Southern Command, which is responsible for American forces operating in Central and South America, announced two sets of strikes, which were carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, "three narco-trafficking vessels traveling as a convoy" were targeted in "international waters," it said in a statement on X.

"Three narco-terrorists aboard the first vessel were killed in the first engagement. The remaining narco-terrorists abandoned the other two vessels, jumping overboard and distancing themselves before follow-on engagements sank their respective vessels," it said.

Accompanying the statement was a video showing the vessels traveling together at sea and then hit by a series of explosions.

The exact location of the strikes was not immediately made clear. Previous strikes have taken place in the Caribbean or the eastern Pacific.

The military said it had notified the Coast Guard to "activate the Search and Rescue system," without offering more details about the fate of those aboard the other boats.

Hours later, it issued a second statement about strikes on two more vessels conducted on Wednesday, killing five people. Again, it was not clear where the strikes took place.