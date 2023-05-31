Black bear caught stealing 60 cupcakes from bakery
Avon, Connecticut - A black bear is being blamed for devouring 60 cupcakes at a central Connecticut bakery, then wandering away.
This animal had quite an appetite – and a sweet tooth!
Taste by Spellbound owner Miriam Stephens wrote about the encounter on Instagram, where she claimed the interloper entered her bakery’s garage and helped itself to dozens of pastries being loaded into a delivery van on Wednesday. An employee named Maureen first made the grisly discovery.
"All [of a] sudden, we hear her screaming bloody murder and then yelling, 'There’s a bear in garage!'" Stephens said.
The frightened staffer ran back inside the bakery and slammed shut a door connecting the garage to the kitchen.
Williams told local station WTNH she tried scaring off the bear by yelling. It left and returned to the garage three times before turning the tables on her team.
The team took off running when the bear charged them, before it dragged a tray of cupcakes into a parking lot and ate the desserts. Surveillance video shows the bakers' hasty retreat.
That’s when another staffer came up with a plan.
Connecticut bakers scare off a bear intruder
The bakers hatched a plan to scare the bear off their turf – before it ate the rest of their stock.
"Lisa then had a brilliant idea to go out the front and get in her car to drive around back and she started beeping her horn like a crazy person," Williams said.
The bear finally left after it "destroyed 60 cupcakes [and] a bunch of coconut cake," and authorities arrived a short time later.
"No bears will be harmed," Stephens wrote on IG, sharing video of the incident "They have not hurt anyone and will be totally ok. No need to worry!"
"They are more scared of us than us of them. We all have had a good laugh about it at this point and think the bears are cute," she added.
Other Avon, Connecticut, business owners have reportedly had encounters with bears in the area. Taste by Spellbound’s landlord is working with Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection with regards to their recent visitor.
Connecticut officials say black bears in the state can weigh as much as 550 pounds, and stand between 5 and 6 feet tall. They’re omnivores who apparently enjoy confections too.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tastebyspellbound