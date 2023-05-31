Black bear caught stealing 60 cupcakes from bakery

Avon, Connecticut - A black bear is being blamed for devouring 60 cupcakes at a central Connecticut bakery, then wandering away.

Shop owner Miriam Stephens shared video footage of the bear intruder on Instagram, noting the shop's back door was open because the team was about to make deliveries. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tastebyspellbound

This animal had quite an appetite – and a sweet tooth!

Taste by Spellbound owner Miriam Stephens wrote about the encounter on Instagram, where she claimed the interloper entered her bakery’s garage and helped itself to dozens of pastries being loaded into a delivery van on Wednesday. An employee named Maureen first made the grisly discovery.

"All [of a] sudden, we hear her screaming bloody murder and then yelling, 'There’s a bear in garage!'" Stephens said.

The frightened staffer ran back inside the bakery and slammed shut a door connecting the garage to the kitchen.

Williams told local station WTNH she tried scaring off the bear by yelling. It left and returned to the garage three times before turning the tables on her team.

The team took off running when the bear charged them, before it dragged a tray of cupcakes into a parking lot and ate the desserts. Surveillance video shows the bakers' hasty retreat.

That’s when another staffer came up with a plan.