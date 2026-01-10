Cat abandoned for major facial deformity finally finds unconditional love

Birmingham, UK - Rescuing animals is second nature to Charlotte Holder, but she was floored when she met one very special cat who had been tragically abandoned.

Sid the cat has suffered a lot in the past. © Screenshot/Instagram/@rspca_official

Holder, who works for Britain's Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, found Sid living in squalid conditions and covered in fleas.

The feline suffers from a nasal deformity, which makes his appearance very different from that of a typical cat.

Holder immediately took Sid to a veterinary clinic.

"On first sight, we were concerned Sid needed urgent treatment due to his nose, but when we did vet checks, he seemed to be breathing OK," Emma Finnamore, RSPCA cat clinic manager, told The Dodo.

"But he really needed to get back to health with his weight and fleas, and then he came on leaps and bounds really quickly," she added.

Would they be able to find a family for the unusual-looking kitty or was he now destined for a lonely life in a shelter?