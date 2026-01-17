Stray cat is trapped in the strangest place – can rescuers get to him before it's too late?

New York, New York - This poor stray cat was trapped without food or water in an exceedingly unlikely location!

As president of Greenpoint Cats in New York City, Becky Wisdom knows all the tricks of the trade – but she had no idea how to help this cat. © Screenshot/Instagram/@greenpoint_cats

This call was inconvenient: on the one hand, Becky Wisdom's cell phone rang very late in the evening.

On the other hand, her breath caught in her throat when she heard where exactly she needed to rescue a cat as quickly as possible.

As president of Greenpoint Cats in New York City, Wisdom knows all the tricks of the trade, but how she could help this furry friend was giving her a headache.

A colleague from the animal welfare organization Cats in the City was already at her wits' end when she asked Wisdom for help shortly before the turn of the year. The cat was stuck in an already locked bus station in Williamsburg.

But it got even worse: Wisdom herself was unable to help that evening for health reasons, but she managed to convince a colleague to go there.

She shot some videos of the animal, which turned out to be a little boy.

"We named him Metrocard because he was left at an MTA bus terminal – unwanted by a nearby store that had once been his home. By the time we arrived, the doors were already locked, leaving us with only one option: wait until morning," they wrote in a now-viral post.

They quickly realized that the cat was very hungry. Fortunately, Wisdom's colleague managed to slip him some food under the door.

"The volunteer was able to slide some food under the door, and he gobbled it down quickly... he was very hungry," the New Yorker told The Dodo.

Nevertheless, the animal rights activists were still faced with the problem of how to free the terrified cat from the locked room.