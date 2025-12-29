Dog that is not used to children has heart-melting reaction to new family: "He was meant to be with kids"

Minnesota - When Amber Rodriguez happened upon a dog adoption event with her 14-year-old daughter, there was no stopping her. The teen wasn't interested in anyone except little Bruno!

The teen wasn't interested in anyone except little Bruno the dog! © Screenshot/TikTok/@bruno.thesouldog

“My daughter immediately ran up to Bruno's kennel, and it was like she was stuck in cement,” Amber told Newsweek.

"She didn't care to walk around and look at the other dogs, she just... talked to him and petted and kissed him.”

Because the family already had a dog, Rodriguez drove home with her daughter without giving Bruno a chance – but during the drive, the young girl couldn't stop gushing about him.

Eventually, the mother relented, turned the car around, and Bruno met all the family members that same evening, including dad Mario and the three siblings of the teenager.

A viral video shows the senior doggo cuddled up with the kids, with onscreen text reading, "Just because you adopt an older dog who previously wasn't with kids doesn't mean he wasn't meant to be…"

The sweet caption added, "He was meant to be with kids... don’t judge a dog’s past when making decisions about his future."