Dog's reaction to chaotic new puppy brother is priceless: "The meet and greet did not go as planned"

By Christian Norm

Rochester, New York - Chloe Pouthier and her family suspected that their dog Copper wouldn't take too enthusiastically to the puppy Moose, but the fact that he overreacted so theatrically made everyone laugh.



Copper the dog was recently confronted with Moose the puppy. But it wasn't just the family from Rochester in New York who had a great time – TikTok users did too. In a viral hit video, you can see the moment for yourself. While little Moose is playing happily on the carpet, Chloe's brother has to hold the terrified dog very tightly out of the chaotic puppy's reach. "Let's just say the meet and greet did not go as planned," reads the caption. He jumped into the young man's arms in fear, the pet owner recounted to Newsweek. But why did the 5-year-old dog go so over the top with his reaction?

Viral TikTok video shows hysterical overreaction of older dog

While Moose plays happily, the older dog jumps desperately into the arms of Chloe Pouthier's brother. "Moose had been wrapped up in a blanket during the ride home, and Copper immediately started sniffing, even though Moose was no longer inside it. He was so preoccupied smelling the blanket that he didn't even see my sister carry him into the house," Chloe told Newsweek. "We brought Moose into our living room and set him down," she continued. "Copper immediately ran in and saw him. They went up to sniff each other, and that was enough for Copper. Moose just had so much energy and was all over Copper, and it was just overwhelming for him." The older four-legged friend has been having a hard time with the new arrival's boundless energy, and Copper seems to have another problem with the young fellow. "Copper is definitely the jealous type too, so, whenever we are playing tug-of-war, Copper grabs a toy and tries to play. He's also very dramatic because Moose will lay on his bed and Copper will come up to me and whine like he's trying to tattle on him for taking his spot," Chloe added. It seems like Copper still has a long way to go, and we can only hope that the dogs will soon get over it! Luckily, newer videos show the two animals getting along much better.