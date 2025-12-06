Family dog hilariously reveals his "preferred" kid when siblings get home from school

Maisy isn't like most of her dog peers, who usually like all of the children in their families equally. Instead, this furry friend has a clear favorite!

Maisy the dog is sometimes a bit headstrong... © Screenshot/TikTok/@conopo

In a viral TikTok, Maisy's owner, Courtney, shared footage from the family's surveillance camera as her kids got off the school bus.

Courtney's daughter comes up the driveway first, and Maisy comes out of the house.

But the dog doesn't even give the girl a second look and instead runs to the bus as Courtney's son gets off!

Maisy jumps on the boy, excitedly wagging her tail, while the little girl is left standing in the driveway all alone.

"When your dog has a preferred kid," Courtney joked in the caption of the video, which has been viewed a million times since it was posted last month.

Many TikTokers felt sorry for the girl, but in an interview with Newsweek, Courtney set the record straight.