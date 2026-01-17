Giant shelter dog is afraid of kids – but his new family changes everything!

Despite all warnings, a mother of two decided to adopt a 38-pound dog from a shelter. When the mastiff got to know the family's two children, something unexpected happened.

Bennie the mastiff moved in with the Miller family, despite a warning from the animal shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bennieandbucky

Bennie, an English mastiff, had not had an easy past.

The four-legged friend had already been handed over to an animal shelter as a puppy, where various families adopted him – but they always returned him to the facility.

At just five months old, the furry friend had already had his heart broken several times and was left completely confused.

According to the shelter bio, the pooch "had a fear" of children and was prone to being rowdy.

Then, Michelle Miller became aware of his fate and decided to finally offer the puppy, who already weighed almost 85 pounds, a home for the rest of his life.

But there was a problem: the animal shelter warned Michelle urgently not to bring the mastiff into a household with children.

The four-legged friend was considered unpredictable, fearful, and at the same time very powerful.

"He had been returned several times by the time we got him, so he has some trust issues and seemed to fear men in the beginning," the 31-year-old recalled to Newsweek.

In spite of the warnings, Michelle adopted the big dog and confronted him with her two daughters, who were seven and two years old at the time.