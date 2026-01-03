Golden retriever dog refuses to go outside for a walk: his sweet reason has TikTokers cackling
Rhode Island - What's wrong with this little dog? Golden retriever Roo from Rhode Island has been steadfastly refusing to go outside with his owner for the past week, amusing millions of users on TikTok.
The viral video shows the drama: Roo stands outside his owner Marissa Lombardi's apartment and refuses to come with her for a walk.
The young lady can pull on the leash as much as she wants, but the dog resists.
Lombardi finally gives up because she already knows the reason.
The dog's dad Joe Lombardi is still in the apartment – and Roo doesn't want to leave without him.
The man eventually comes to them with an annoyed look on his face and finally walks ahead with the golden.
The animal has achieved his goal and trots happily alongside the exasperated dog dad. His humans recently explained why the pup is like this!
Viral TikTok video shows silly moment with the golden retriever dog
Newsweek has now also weighed in, and in an interview, Marissa Lombardi explained how things got this far.
"He is very quirky!" the 28-year-old admitted.
"He also won't go to bed with one of us either, until both of us are in there. He will protest on the couch until we both get into bed."
Lombardi believes that the coronavirus lockdown times are to blame for the mess.
"He is extremely cuddly and attached to us," Marissa said.
"He has separation anxiety from both of us since we got him during COVID and I work from home with him 24/7."
Indeed, this pooch simply knows exactly what he wants – and above all, what he doesn't want. More of us could learn a thing or two from him!
