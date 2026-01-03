Golden retriever dog refuses to go outside for a walk: his sweet reason has TikTokers cackling

Rhode Island - What's wrong with this little dog ? Golden retriever Roo from Rhode Island has been steadfastly refusing to go outside with his owner for the past week, amusing millions of users on TikTok.

What's wrong with this little dog? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rissyroo395

The viral video shows the drama: Roo stands outside his owner Marissa Lombardi's apartment and refuses to come with her for a walk.

The young lady can pull on the leash as much as she wants, but the dog resists.

Lombardi finally gives up because she already knows the reason.

The dog's dad Joe Lombardi is still in the apartment – and Roo doesn't want to leave without him.

The man eventually comes to them with an annoyed look on his face and finally walks ahead with the golden.

The animal has achieved his goal and trots happily alongside the exasperated dog dad. His humans recently explained why the pup is like this!